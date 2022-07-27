Man arrested in connection with attempted burglary in Orcutt

During the early morning hours of Monday, July 25th Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa after receiving reports of someone trying to open windows and doors in the area.

Deputies found and arrested 18-year-old Adrian Buelna at the intersection of Calle De La Rosa and Alderwood Lane in Orcutt.

"After a short foot-pursuit they were able to take him into custody and he was subsequently arrested," said Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

Buelna was booked for obstruction, attempted burglary, and conspiracy.

Deputies say Buelna had what they suspected was stolen property at the time of his arrest.

A caller had earlier reported someone was trying to open the windows and doors of a home in the area.

"We have reason to believe he was also trying door handles of vehicles as well," said Zick.

The Sheriff's Department says they were able to find the suspect because someone called and reported the incident.

"Somebody called and said hey, this is weird. Somebody came and was around my house and they definitely should not be," said Zick.

The area was searched for additional suspects by deputies and a K9 unit, but they did not find them.

Oren Hemsworth says he lives next door to the house targeted during the attempted burglary.

"...all of a sudden knocking and banging and the police are going in...I let them in the side yard and apparently someone has broken into our neighbor next door," said neighbor, Oren Hemsworth.

Hemsworth says the intruder got into the window screens but not into the house.

"They came back later and said they had apprehended one of at least three people," said Hemsworth.

This type of incident is uncommon in this quiet neighborhood.

"A couple issues with keying and the occasional breaking into the unlocked car type situation, but never a house break-in, never anything violent, nothing like that," said Hemsworth.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department encourages anyone with an unreported stolen property to file a report using their online filing system or by calling the non-emergency line.

Buelna is being held at the Northern Branch Jail. His bail is set at $50,000.