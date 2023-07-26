Man arrested in Goleta for DUI, drug lab charges

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday night for DUI and several drug-related charges.

Deputies responded to a business on the 5500 block of Hollister at about 6:27 p.m. for a person who had passed out in their vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Dawson Geoffry Carter in his vehicle and determined that he had driven to the business while under the influence and was arrested.

During a search of Carter's vehicle, deputies found a clandestine drug manufacturing lab with numerous controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin, LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin along with evidence of drug sales and manufacturing.

Carter was booked at the main jail for driving under the influence, possessing burglary tools, maintaining a lab for manufacturing drugs, drug sales, and transportation for sales and was later released on bail.