Man arrested in San Luis Obispo on weapon charges and criminal threats

San Luis Obispo police responded to reports of a reckless driver Monday afternoon.

Reports came near the railroad tracks near Palm and Monterey. When officers arrived they said they found a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks, but the driver was not there. Several witnesses described the driver and said he was last seen walking towards downtown.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Michael Anthony Grosso, and they located him a short time later on the 700 block of Higuera.

Police arrested Grosso for providing false identification, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and criminal threats against an officer.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo police received a call from a business in the 700 block of Higuera reporting that Grosso had been inside the store just before his arrest and left his backpack behind.

Officers retrieved the backpack from the store and said they found a non-serialized "ghost" handgun inside.

Upon further investigation, officers found evidence showing that Grosso had this handgun on him the previous day. Police say Grosso has prior convictions for violent felonies and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Grosso was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following felony charges of criminal threats, carrying a concealed firearm on a person with a prior felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction, possession of an assault weapon, and misdemeanor charges of providing false identification and being under the influence of a controlled substance.