Man arrested on eight counts of arson

Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 04, 2021
A man was arrested for arson early Saturday morning in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

Police responded to multiple calls of trash cans on fire in the downtown area. During the investigation, officers were able to view surveillance footage of the suspect lighting the fires and identified him as 38-year-old James Corbett.

According to officials, Corbett was located shortly after near Santa Rosa Park where he had reportedly just started another trash can on fire.

Authorities say Corbett was taken into custody without incident. He is currently booked at County Jail on eight counts of arson.

His bail is set at $100,000.

