Man arrested on suspicion of committing multiple crimes at Morro Bay High School

Morro Bay Police arrested a man Monday following several incidents where he was seen entering the Morro Bay High School campus and committing multiple crimes.

Police say the investigation began in October 2021 when a male suspect was seen entering the campus after hours and committing crimes such as burglary, criminal trespassing, vandalism, and theft.

Police say on Monday at around 6 a.m. a school employee located the suspect inside one of the classrooms on campus. The suspect fled the scene and investigation by the police and the Morro Bay Police School Resource Officer revealed details to help identify the suspect as Royal Elbright, 21, of Morro Bay.

Further investigation helped locate Elbright and lead to an arrest off-campus in an area near the high school.

Ebright was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was booked on charges of burglary, trespassing, vandalism, and theft.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.