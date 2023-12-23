Watch Now
Man arrested on suspicion of wife's death in Santa Maria

Two Santa Maria residents were arrested in connection to a United States Postal Service robbery theft investigation according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Posted at 4:44 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 19:44:32-05

A Santa Maria man was taken into custody after his wife was found shot to death in Santa Maria Friday morning, according to police.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to the 1300 block of Dolcetto Lane at around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting.

Once on scene, officers say they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Police say first responders were unable to save her life.

The woman’s husband was reportedly also at the scene and taken into custody on suspicion of his wife’s death.

Their names have not been released.

The death marks the city’s sixth homicide this year.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Kevin Ochoa at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460 or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

The department’s tip line can be reached at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).

