Man assaulted, robbed at Paso Robles City Park, police say

An assault and robbery investigation is underway at Paso Robles City Park.

Paso Robles police say they were dispatched to the park, located at Spring and 12th streets, around 6:30 a.m. Monday and were told a man was assaulted sometime overnight.

Police say the victim was not able to provide much of a description of his attacker, but said a man stole his wallet and cell phone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for face and head injuries.

Police say they do not have any leads on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464.