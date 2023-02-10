Man behind failed SLO bowling alley development sentenced to prison

The man behind a failed bowling alley project in downtown San Luis Obispo was sentenced this week to four years in state prison for various financial crimes.

In December, a jury found Jeremy Walter Pemberton, 38, guilty of felony securities fraud, financial elder abuse, and grand theft by false pretenses.

Pemberton had advertised plans for a development that would create a bowling alley, restaurant and bar called Discovery SLO at the former Sports Authority location at 1144 Chorro Street. But in 2017, while trying to raise money for the project, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says Pemberton misrepresented to investors how much financing he had received from other investors and failed to disclose that his lease for the property was in default.

The project was never completed.

As part of his sentence, Pemberton will also have to pay full restitution. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for May 23.