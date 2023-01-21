Man breaks into Isla Vista home, threatens woman inside, deputies say

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a home in Isla Vista.

It happened Friday at about 7:30 a.m. on the 6500 block of Del Playa. Deputies say a man entered a home and held the woman inside down. The woman did not know the man, and he fled the house when she screamed.

Deputies say they were able to determine the suspect's vehicle description and were able to quickly find him and stop him in the area of El Colegio Road and Camino Pescadero.

The man is identified as 23-year-old Matthew Dunbar Roberts. He was booked at the main jail for false imprisonment, burglary, possession of a dirk or dagger, DUI, and driving on a suspended license as well as a detainer for a violation of probation