Man breaks into Paso Robles home, sexually assaults woman, police say

An arrest was made following an early-morning burglary and sexual assault in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles police say they were called to the 400 block of Kenton Court around 3 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a sexual assault there.

Police say they discovered a man had broken into a home and sexually assaulted a woman who was sleeping.

The suspect reportedly took off before officers arrived, but police say a K9 was able to track the 30-year-old suspect, identified as Courtney Quiros of Paso Robles, to a nearby house where he was arrested.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of several felonies police say are related to the burglary and sexual assault.

Jail logs did not show Quiros in custody as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464.