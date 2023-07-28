Watch Now
Man brought down safely after climbing up portion of Santa Barbara Co. Courthouse

Santa Barbara police
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 28, 2023
Traffic on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara was diverted temporarily Friday due to an incident outside the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Santa Barbara police say several reports came into its Combined Communications Center shortly before noon saying a man had climbed up to the mantel portion of the archway, which faces the 1100 block of Anacapa Street.

Multiple agencies arrived at the scene. Police say the department’s Crisis Negotiations Response Team was able to convince the man to come down with the help of a ladder track.

A mental health evaluation was then completed on the man, who police say appeared to be in mental health distress.

At this time, criminal charges are not being considered, according to police.

Traffic was diverted along the impacted portion of Anacapa Street for about 45 minutes.

Police encourage anyone needing mental health support to call 988 or visit this website 24/7.

