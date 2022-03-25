Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged with murder for deadly stabbing in Santa Barbara

court.png
KSBY stock image
court.png
Posted at 11:47 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 14:47:37-04

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has formally charged a Santa Barbara man with murder for a deadly stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police said Valentin Hernandez, 40, of Port Hueneme was stabbed during a confrontation in the 500 block of North Milpas Street. He later died at the hospital.

Carlos Rios Zavala, 53, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been charged with murder and a special allegation that he used a knife in the killing.

Three other people were also arrested. Manuel Zavala-Azaueta, Leticia Munoz, and Alejandro Zarco have reportedly been charged with accessory after the fact. The DA's Office says they tried to help Zavala evade police.

Zavala is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 28.

Police said they do not believe the stabbing was gang-related.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png