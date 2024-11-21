Man charged with murdering Todd Pinion fails to enter plea for second time

The man charged with murdering Todd Joseph Pinion in northern San Luis Obispo County last month appeared in court again Thursday but still has yet to enter a plea.

Tyler Grant Stevens, 21, of Paso Robles is charged with murder, animal abuse and a hate crime enhancement.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says the hate crime charge stems from the belief that Stevens killed Pinion due to his belief about Pinion’s sexual orientation.

The animal abuse charge was added due to Pinion's dog, Spock, being found dead along Highway 101 a few days before Pinion's body was discovered near Santa Margarita on Nov. 2.

With Pinion’s mom and Stevens’ parents in attendance, Thursday’s hearing was brief.

Stevens’ attorney requested his client’s arraignment be continued. A new date was set for Dec. 18.

In the meantime, the 21-year-old is being held without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Friday, a candlelight vigil for Pinion is taking place in San Luis Obispo.

The community is invited to The Gala Pride and Diversity Center at 1060 Palm St. from 5 to 6 p.m.