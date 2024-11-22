Man charged with murder following deadly Harris Grade crash that killed 2 young girls

Murder charges have been filed in connection with a crash earlier this week near Lompoc that killed two young girls.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Brian Hernandez Cervantes on Friday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old took off along Harris Grade Wednesday afternoon after an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding.

Officials say Hernandez Cervantes continued speeding and passing vehicles recklessly before going off the road at a curve and crashing into a tree near Rucker Road.

CHP reports the crash was so violent, the Infinity tore in half, with part of it striking another passing car.

The driver of that vehicle was unhurt.

Officers at the scene arrested Hernandez Cervantes on suspicion of being drunk at the time of the crash.

He was arraigned on the charges Friday morning but did not enter a plea. He's due back in court Monday.

The DA’s complaint identifies the girls who died as seven-month-old Luna Alani Hernandez and Stella Aliyah Hernandez, 3.

A gofundme account established to help with funeral expenses has raised more than $22,000.