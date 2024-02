Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing from Vandenberg Village near Lompoc.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the 77-year-old is considered at-risk.

He’s described as being white and was last seen Monday night at home on Galaxy Way wearing a blue Seahawks hat, a dark blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call 911.