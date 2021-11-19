Man convicted in 2010 murder of Santa Maria teen granted parole suitability

One of four individuals convicted in 2013 of murdering Santa Maria teen Dystiny Myers was granted parole suitability Thursday.

According to the California Department of Corrections, Jason A. Greenwell is being held at the California Institute for Men where he was sentenced to spend 15 to life behind bars.

Greenwell, from Nipomo, was one of four men charged in the killing of 15-year-old Dystiny Myers. She was tortured and beaten by the men— Frank Jacob York, of Nipomo, Cody Miller from Fresno and Ty Micahel Hill from Santa Maria— in Nipomo on Sept. 25, 2010. The four men then drove her to an area near Santa Margarita where they dumped and burned her body.

Greenwell was granted parole suitability by the Board of Parole Hearings Thursday. The grant of suitability is not a guarantee that he will be paroled.

According to the CDCR, "At this stage it is a proposal that must undergo a 150 day period of review. The first 120 days are for a legal staff review and then the matter goes to the Governor for another 30 days. The Governor has 5 options. He may uphold, reverse or modify the decision. He may also send it to the full board En Banc (all Commissioners sitting together at their monthly meeting,) or he may take no action - in which case the parole decision moves forward."

