Man convicted of murder for triple-fatal crash on Hwy 154

A man who drove his car into oncoming traffic, killing a woman and her two young children, was convicted this week of three counts of second-degree murder.

The crash happened on October 25, 2019, near the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County.

Prosecutors said John Roderick Dungan was driving at 119 mph when he crashed his Chevy Camaro into Vanessa Bley's Chevy Volt.

Bley and her children reportedly died on impact.

Dungan is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces 45 years to life in prison.