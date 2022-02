Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash Thursday evening.

It happened at around 6:21 p.m. on Highway 154.

Fire officials say a man driving a sedan was driving westbound on Hwy 154 when he hit the trailer of a PG&E truck driving eastbound and turning left on Paradise Road. The sedan spun out and hit a guardrail.

The man driving the sedan suffered moderate injuries and was taken to SB Cottage Hospital.