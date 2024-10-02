Man deceased on scene after a traffic crash on SR-154 westbound

A driver from Menifee, California died after a fatal traffic crash on SR-154 westbound around 9 p.m.

36-year-old Nicholas Johnson was driving a 2015 Hyundai near Buellton when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, into the dirt embankment and collided into a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Both California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County officers responded to the crash. Johnson was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Buellton Area at (805) 691-6160.

