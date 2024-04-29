Man dies after being hit by car in San Luis Obispo parking lot

A Morro Bay man has died after being hit by a car in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo police are releasing few details about what happened, but confirmed to KSBY that Bayani Naguit was hit by a car in the Costco parking lot at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

The 65-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died, according to police.

A gofundme account reportedly set up by Naguit’s brother had raised more than $5,200 for the family as of Monday afternoon.

“My brother is a family man who loves his family very much. He loves to go fishing, watching his grand kids and spending time with his siblings,” the gofundme post stated.

A date for Naguit’s memorial service has not yet been set.