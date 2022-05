A man was pronounced dead after reportedly falling off a cliff at Pirate’s Cove near Avila Beach over the weekend.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in shortly after midnight Saturday for the cave side of Pirate’s Cove.

Authorities have identified the victim as Troy Hathaway, 28, of San Luis Obispo. They say his cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Toxicology results are pending.