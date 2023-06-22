Man dies after falling off cliff in Pirate's Cove, sheriff says

CAL FIRE SLO responded to reports of a cliff rescue at Pirate's Cove Wednesday.

The call came in at 6:11 p.m. at the Pirate's Cove parking lot near Avila Beach.

CAL FIRE SLO and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they say they found a man who had fallen over the cliff.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff officials confirmed the man dead on the scene.

The circumstances of the fall are under investigation.

The identity of the man has not been released.

KSBY has a crew on scene working to gather more information. This developing story will be updated when new information becomes available.