Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a crash Thursday night.

It happened along Highway 135 near Rice Ranch Road at 10:38 p.m.

Fire officials say a 40-year-old man was driving a sedan when he crashed off the highway and onto Rice Ranch Road.

When first responders arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Fire officials say he was the only person in the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The man's identity has not been released.