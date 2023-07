Firefighters in Santa Barbara County responded to a drowning Wednesday evening.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say at 6:08 p.m. at Red Rock in Los Padres National Forest near Paradise Rd. in Santa Ynez, a 21-year-old male went missing from his group of friends after entering the water.

A group found him, and he was pulled to shore.

First responders performed CPR and advance life support, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drowning is under investigation.