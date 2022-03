A man is dead following a crash on Highway 101 near Palmer Road in Los Alamos.

Fire officials report that he was ejected from the vehicle when he drove up an embankment and the car overturned.

They are reporting it was a single vehicle crash and no other cars were involved.

It happened on Friday night around 8:30 p.m.

Due to the speed and nature of the crash CHP says that there will be some traffic restrictions.