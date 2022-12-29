Man enters guilty plea in deadly Santa Barbara stabbing case

A man faces 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a Santa Barbara man in a gang-related killing.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Igor Ortiz pleaded guilty this week to the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres. He also admitted to using a knife in the killing and committing the murder for the benefit of the Westside gang.

Torres was killed as he was walking home from work early in the morning on June 1, 2019.

Prosecutors say Ortiz and an accomplice attacked Torres just a few yards from his home in the 1300 block of Cacique Street, stabbing him multiple times.

Ortiz is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2023.