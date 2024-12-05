Man facing charges following incident that prompted evacuation of Morro Bay gym

A Paso Robles man is facing charges in connection with a pepper spray incident at a Morro Bay gym.

Morro Bay police say shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to Fitness Works on the 500 block of Quintana Road to reports of an alarm that required management to evacuate the building.

Police say more than 30 gym members along with gym staff began coughing excessively, but did not know why.

Once a check of the building was done by Morro Bay firefighters and nothing unusual found, police say people were allowed back inside.

It was a review of surveillance video that police say alerted them to what had happened after video reportedly showed an incident involving a transient and staff member where a man was seen spraying pepper spray into the main entrance of the building before taking off on a bike.

Police located the suspect and identified him as Brent Edward Peterson, 52.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.