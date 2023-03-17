Man facing domestic violence charge after stabbing at Paso Robles business

A stabbing at a Paso Robles business this week sent one person to the hospital and landed another behind bars.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Vineyard Kennel on the 300 block of Ambush Trail Place at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an accidental stabbing.

Once on scene, the sheriff’s office says deputies were met by Chalind Speth, 34, who reportedly led them to a back room where they found a woman holding a towel over her abdomen.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment. An update on her condition was not provided, but the sheriff’s office says their investigation led them to determine Speth and the woman had been fighting before Speth stabbed her.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office, which has not said how either person involved is affiliated with the business, if at all.

Speth remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail late Friday afternoon.

