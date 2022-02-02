Man facing gun charges following Atascadero fight

A man is facing gun charges following a fight in Atascadero Monday.

Atascadero police say they were called to the area off El Camino Real and West Mall shortly after 4:15 p.m. where people reported a fight was underway involving a man and woman who were attacking juveniles.

Police say while officers were responding, the people involved ran off. One witness reportedly told police that some of the people were seen heading toward Sunken Gardens and others were seen driving off in a black Cadillac Escalade.

The Cadillac was located a short distance away and stopped.

Police say the man seen in the video footage they obtained was located inside the vehicle and identified as Eric Espinoza Melendez, 32, of Atascadero.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm and possession of stolen property. Police say a stolen gun out of Gilroy was found loaded inside the car.

The woman was released from the scene.

Police said in a press release that initial reports were that one juvenile was injured in the fight. City officials on Wednesday did not know the extent of any injuries or have the age of the juvenile involved.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and add that they expect to request additional charges be filed.