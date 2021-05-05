Man facing numerous charges following pursuit through Lompoc

A man is facing numerous firearm and narcotics-related charges following a pursuit in Lompoc.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, detectives tried to pull over a driver on the 1000 block of North H Street in Lompoc.

The driver reportedly took off and a high-speed pursuit began, ending on the 200 block of East Central Avenue.

During the pursuit, detectives say they were able to identify the driver as Abel Carrillo, 32, of Lompoc, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

After the pursuit ending, authorities say the suspect ran away and despite an extensive search that included help from a K9 and air support, they were unable to locate Carrillo.

“When detectives searched the vehicle that Carrillo ran from, they found a polymer Glock replica handgun (ghost gun) that was loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition. They also found over 70 fentanyl M30 pills, packaged for sales and loaded hypodermic syringes,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Four days later, the sheriff’s office says Carrillo was spotted by detectives from the Compliance Response Team in the area of Airport Avenue and First Street in Lompoc.

Detectives say the suspect tried to take off on a bike, but was quickly taken into custody.

Carrillo was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and faces numerous charges, including wrong way and reckless driving, evading, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and obstructing a peace officer.

He is being held without bail.

