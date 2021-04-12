Man found dead after falling off catamaran near the shore of Pt. Conception

A 67-year-old man was found dead after he reportedly fell overboard off the shore of Point Conception.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Vandenberg Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a person overboard off a 27 ft. catamaran off of Pt. Conception around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Search for person overboard off of 27 ft vessel off of point conception. SBC on scene with WR team, engine co, and SBCASU assisting AFV and USCG search for 67 YO male who fell overboard. Victim has been located and declared dead. Call NEWSLINE. C/T1453 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 12, 2021

Officials said the vessel ran a-ground at Pt. Conception. Air support and water rescue crews searched for the victim.

The man was declared dead when the U.S. Coast Guard located him.

The victim's significant other was rescued and medically evaluated.

All occupants have been accounted for, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.