Man found dead after falling off catamaran near the shore of Pt. Conception

KSBY News
Posted at 7:22 PM, Apr 11, 2021
A 67-year-old man was found dead after he reportedly fell overboard off the shore of Point Conception.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Vandenberg Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a person overboard off a 27 ft. catamaran off of Pt. Conception around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the vessel ran a-ground at Pt. Conception. Air support and water rescue crews searched for the victim.

The man was declared dead when the U.S. Coast Guard located him.

The victim's significant other was rescued and medically evaluated.

All occupants have been accounted for, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

