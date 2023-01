Police are investigating the cause of death for a man found dead in a boat on property in Morro Bay Tuesday morning.

Morro Bay police say they responded to reports of a possible death on the 1500 block of Main Street shortly before 8 a.m.

Once there, they discovered the 78-year-old’s body inside a boat stored on the property.

Police have not said whether the death could possibly be storm-related, but say the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.