Man found dead in vehicle near SLO drive-in

A man was found dead in his car in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.

San Luis Obispo police say he was with friends at the drive-in off Elks Lane Thursday night and decided to stay in his car instead of drive home.

Once his friends were unable to reach him Friday morning, police say they went looking for him and found him inside his vehicle near the drive-in.

It was then that they called for help shortly after 10 a.m.

Once medics arrived, they declared the 68-year-old dead.

Police say the man, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, is known to them from when he used to live in San Luis Obispo.

They suspect he died from a medical issue and not foul play.