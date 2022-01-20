Man found guilty in 2018 Paso Robles murder case

Three-and-a-half years after Paso Robles resident Nancy Woodrum disappeared from her home, a man has been convicted of her murder.

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Covello found Carlo Alberto Fuentes Flores, 45, guilty of murdering Woodrum during the commission of a rape.

Fuentes Flores had waived his right to a jury trial.

In May 2018, Woodrum went missing from her rural home on El Pharo Drive. That November, Fuentes Flores was identified as a suspect, questioned, and eventually led investigators to Woodrum's remains in a secluded area off Highway 58 in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

In the weeks leading up to her disappearance, authorities said Woodrum had hired Fuentes Flores to paint the deck of her home.

Woodrum, 62, was a popular hairdresser in Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Nancy Woodrum

Following her disappearance, posters with her photo were plastered all over the area and a Crime Stoppers reward of $10,000 was offered for information leading to her location.

Fuentes Flores is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for February 24.