Man found guilty of violent crimes in domestic abuse case

A Santa Maria jury found 64-year-old Brad Zack Berch guilty of two charges related to a domestic violence case.

According to the Santa Barbara County District of Attorney's Office, the incident happened on June 16, 2022, when Berch visited Jane Doe's home to discuss their relationship issues.

Jane Doe agreed to go on a drive with Berch in his truck but soon "found herself subjected to erratic driving and verbal abuse", according to the press release. Berch refused to let her out despite repeated pleas.

After circling Jane Doe's street multiple times, officials said Berch eventually slowed down but accelerated again when Jane Doe removed her seatbelt and opened the door.

Berch then suddenly turned left onto Jane Doe's street at an unsafe speed, causing her to be thrown from her seat, out of the open door and onto the road, according to the press release.

Officials said Jane Doe fractured her spine, sustained severe bruising and experienced difficulty walking because of the incident.

During the trial, Jane Doe also testified about previous incidents of domestic violence from 2015 to 2020 in which Berch tried to coerce her to stay in the relationship.

Berch was found guilty of both felony false imprisonment and personal infliction of great bodily injury.

Berch faces a maximum of 6 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 23.