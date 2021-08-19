Man found unresponsive in water off Pirate's Cove

CPR was being performed on a man found unresponsive in the water off Pirate’s Cove Thursday afternoon.

A division chief with CAL FIRE says the call came in around 12:42 p.m. from someone at the Pirate’s Cove parking lot.

A full surf rescue response was initiated, which included crews from Avila Beach, Shell Beach, Pismo Beach and the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol.

The victim, described as being middle age, was reportedly found floating face down in the water off Fossil Point, which is between Pirate’s Cove and Avila Beach.

He was transferred onto a Harbor Patrol boat and taken to the Port San Luis boat launch, according to CAL FIRE.

Fire officials say CPR was performed on the man as soon as he was transferred onto the boat and it was still being performed when he was being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

An update on his condition was not immediately known.

CAL FIRE says it’s unknown how long the man was in the water.

