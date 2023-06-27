Man found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop in Grover Beach

Grover Beach Police arrested a man Sunday evening following a traffic stop Sunday evening.

Officers say they conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a driver who was speeding on Grand Avenue.

During the stop, officers learned that one of the passengers was on probation. Officers identified that passenger as Benjamin Ybarra, 20, of Santa Maria.

Officers say they search Ybarra and found a loaded ghost gun in his front waistband.

Ybarra was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Officers want to remind people that ghost guns are illegal, privately assembled, and untraceable. They are commonly used to commit crimes and are being recovered by law enforcement at an increasing rate.