Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man from Grover Beach sentenced to life in prison for slashing man's face

Jeremiah Leo Hernandez background 2021.jpg
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
Jeremiah Leo Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for assaulting and slashing a man's face with a knife in Pismo Beach.
Jeremiah Leo Hernandez background 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 19:46:59-04

A man from Grover Beach was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for slashing a man's face, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Jeremiah Leo Hernandez attacked the victim with a knife in the 200 block of Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach on Jan. 24, officials said. Hernadez severely slashed the man's face from his hairline to his lower jaw, requiring reconstructive surgery to repair.

A San Luis Obispo County jury found Hernandez guilty of aggravated mayhem and assault with a knife on July 1.

Hernandez was given the possibility of parole, officials said. The Board of Parole Hearings will conduct a hearing to determine if Hernandez should be released after a minimum period of prison custody.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png