Man from Port Hueneme arrested for attempted homicide and assault in Goleta

A Port Hueneme man was arrested for attempted homicide and assault with intent to rape in Goleta Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies said they reported an incident at the Best Western South Coast in the 5600 block of Calle Real in Goleta Wednesday morning around 5:51 a.m.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Michael Nolan Medina, was not at the scene.

With the help of the Air Support Unit, Deputies later found Medina in the area of Del Norte Drive and Glenn Annie Road around 3:30 p.m.

Medina was arrested and booked into the county jail on multiple charges, including attempted homicide, false imprisonment, assault with intent to rape and criminal threats, deputies said.

Officers said Medina's bail has been set at $1,000,000 and the investigation is ongoing.