Man gets away with cash following Santa Barbara bank robbery

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Santa Barbara bank late Friday morning.

Santa Barbara police say it was reported around 11:53 a.m. at First Bank on the 3300 block of State Street.

Police say it appears a man wearing a mask entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He was reportedly given an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller’s drawer before running away.

Police responded but have not been able to locate the man.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Santa Barbara police at 805-897-2347.

