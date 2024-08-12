Man hit by car in San Luis Obispo suffers serious injuries

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a collision that sent a 65-year-old pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, along Broad Street near the intersection with Orcutt Road.

Police say the pedestrian, identified only as a male transient, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver reportedly remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision. They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information about the incident to call the police department at (805) 781-7312 and reference case number 240811079.