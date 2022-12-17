Man hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Paso Robles Friday

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night.

The crash happened at 8:15 in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of the State Route 46 off-ramp.

CHP said a transient man ran across the southbound lanes and was struck by a driver in a Hyundai Elantra, the Hyundai was then struck by another driver in a Jeep Cherokee.

As a result of the crash, CHP closed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 for several hours.

The 62-year-old man who was hit died on scene. The two drivers involved in the crash were not injured.

CHP has not released the name of the man killed as they work on notifying the family.

CHP said neither of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol, and distracted driving was not a factor in the crash.

CHP wants to remind everyone that the crash occurred on a freeway with full access control for traffic and pedestrians are prohibited.