Man hit, killed by train in Gaviota area

A man was hit and killed by a train in the Gaviota area Friday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was among agencies called to the scene around 11:15 a.m. near the 16000 block of Highway 101, a mile south of Miraposa Reina.

Fire officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of noon, law enforcement agencies and State Parks officials remained on scene.

The train tracks were shut down in the area and it was unknown when rail service would resume.