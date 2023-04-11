Man hit, killed by train in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:12 p.m. near the 2800 block of Riverside Ave.

Police say the man was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Detectives are reportedly reviewing surveillance video of the incident. They're asking anyone with further information to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

The man's name has not yet been released.