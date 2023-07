A man was hospitalized following an early-morning shooting in Lompoc Monday.

Police say they responded shortly before 7 a.m. to reports of a possible gunshot victim on the ground along the 100 block of N. M Street.

He was reportedly treated on scene before being taken to the hospital.

Police said they had not received an update on the victim’s condition as of Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lompoc police at (805) 736-2341.