Man hospitalized in Montecito structure fire

Montecito Fire responded to a report of a structure fire Friday evening.

It happened on the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they saw light smoke coming from the garage. Fire officials were able to contain the fire in the garage and knock it down within 10 minutes.

One man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

During the emergency response, CHP closed E. Mountain Drive between Picacho Lane and Oak Creek Canyon Road.

Approximately 25 firefighters from Montecito Fire, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire and Santa Barbara City Fire responded to the incident.

No firefighters were injured. The cause is under investigation.