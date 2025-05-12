Man in custody after young child left in hot car dies in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy who was apparently left in a hot car on Saturday in Paso Robles.

The child's father, Briant ReyesEstrada, 27, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and willful harm or injury to a child likely to produce great bodily injury.

Paso Robles Police Department Briant ReyesEstrada

The temperature reached a high of 99 degrees in Paso Robles on Saturday.

Police say they were notified of the death just before 6 p.m. that day. Detectives believe ReyesEstrada's vehicle was parked in the parking lot at the Paso Robles Inn for several hours before he took the child to Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, where the boy was pronounced dead.

ReyesEstrada remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

Police are asking anyone with further information about this case or who was in the parking lot of the Paso Robles Inn up until 3:40 p.m. on May 10 to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 227-7455. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

