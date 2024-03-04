Man in SLO homeless encampment hit, killed by alleged drunk driver

A man staying in a homeless encampment off the side of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo died over the weekend after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Saturday at around 11:46 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says Jace Haro, 21, of San Luis Obispo, was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound on the highway, north or Prado Road, when his car drifted onto the right shoulder of the road.

CHP says the vehicle then collided with a light pole before hitting two people in an encampment.

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering blunt force trauma, according to a CHP press release. Another 52-year-old man in the encampment was complaining of arm pain.

Officers say Haro was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

He reportedly suffered moderate injuries to his hand.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.