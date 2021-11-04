Man injured in downtown Santa Barbara shooting

Santa Barbara Police are investigating a report of a downtown shooting that left one injured.

Police responded to the report around 2:00 a.m. on November 4 at the 1st block of E. Cota St.

Officers located a gunshot victim, a 32-year-old man, in an alleyway next to City Lot 10.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to his neck.

Officers rendered emergency medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital Emergency Room for treatment.

Officers found blood and evidence that a firearm had been discharged at the scene.

Police say that the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people at a local bar before the shooting.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The suspect remains outstanding, and Santa Barbara Police say the investigation is still active.