Man injured in Lompoc shooting

A man was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday night in Lompoc.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the 500 block of North O Street.

Lompoc police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable.

Police say at this time, the shooting does appear to be gang related.

There are currently no suspects.

The shooting, which is the 42nd shooting to occur in the city this year, comes as the department is set to launch a Special Investigations Unit this month allowing officers to dedicate their time to investigating violent crimes.